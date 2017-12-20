

GREAT FALLS- A semi truck on I-15 slid off of the highway and down a hill into the residential area near the Great Falls Marketplace.

It happened at about 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, there are no serious injuries.

Emergency crews are at the scene near the intersection of Big Ranch Road and Park Garden Road.

Initial reports indicate that there was no damage to any houses.

Terri Mills posted on Facebook, “My husband was just coming down Gore Hill and semi ahead of him jackknifed and went through the barrier and rolled down the hill landing behind that first house down there.”

Rhesa Bulen posted: The driver is ok. I was right behind him coming down the hill when it happened, scariest thing I’ve ever seen! Called 911 right away and went and checked on him. They did have to cut him out of the cab though.

Hazardous road conditions are reported across many areas, leading to numerous slide-offs and minor crashes.

-David Sherman reporting for MTN News