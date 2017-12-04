HELENA – More than two dozen properties in Downtown Helena, including murals and historic buildings, have recently been vandalized.

According to Helena Police, the first instances showed up around Nov. 30.

All the vandalized properties where “tagged” with black paint and shared the same design.

The Helena Police Department says that they don’t have a complete list of everything that has been vandalized, but given the number of locations already discovered the suspect or suspects will likely face felony charges.

HPD Assistant Chief of Police Steve Hagen said that damages to the historic properties and murals will be difficult to clean without potentially causing more damage.

“One of them is the trolley,” said Hagen, “That’s a symbol of Downtown, it’s a symbol of the walking mall and to paint on that it just, it makes no sense. It just shows disrespect for the community and for the people property you’ve damaged.”

Other vandalized properties include the Montana Club, the Placer Building, the Performance Square historic mural and many more.

HPD said if anyone has any information about the vandalism they are encouraged to contact the Helena Police Department at (406) 442-3233.

If you prefer to remain anonymous you can contact (406) 443-2000.

Callers who offer information could be eligible for a cash reward.