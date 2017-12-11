GREAT FALLS – Members of the Cascade County’s Sheriff’s Office hosted their annual ‘Shop With A Sheriff’ event in Great Falls on Friday.

Kids roamed the aisles of the east-side Walmart picking out toys, all paid for by the donations that the Sheriff’s Office collected throughout the year.

After their shopping was done, the families enjoyed Subway and cake with the officers.

Deputy Steve Brunk says it’s a tradition that’s been in Cascade County for many years, and every year, they look forward to this event.

“In a day to day basis we have contact with families, we have contact with people, and sometimes it’s negative, and sometimes it can’t be positive. And really at heart we just really want to help people, that’s why we got into this. So it’s nice that at least one time of year we get to show families from our community our charitable side and just connect with them on something that is not law enforcement related,” said Brunk.

MTN’s Elizabeth Transue