

GREAT FALLS- Three adults and three children were injured in a two-vehicle accident near mile marker 88 on Highway 89 east of Great Falls.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, an eastbound vehicle lost control, crossed the center line, and slammed into an oncoming vehicle.

Three adults and three children were transported to the hospital.

Their injuries range from minor to serious.

Several agencies responded to the scene including the MHP, Cascade County Sheriff’s Office, and Sand Coulee Fire.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Road conditions were slick with light snow falling. There were several other crashes and slide-offs reported in and around Great Falls Monday evening