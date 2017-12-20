A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect until 12 AM Thursday for parts of central Montana. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect until 12 AM Thursday for parts of southern, southwestern, and eastern Montana. Additionally, AN AVALANCHE WATCH is in effect until Thursday morning for northwestern and western parts of Montana. It’s been a snowy couple of days across the state, but we’re finally going to get a break from the persistent snowfall tomorrow, albeit a short one. This storm is moving out late tonight, and Thursday will start out clear to welcome us into the official first day of winter. However, another system is developing to our North that will move into the area Thursday evening, continuing into Friday. While we won’t see any new snow accumulation over the weekend or on Christmas day, the temperatures will stay well below the freezing point, so it’s safe to say we’ll have a White Christmas this year. If you have plans to travel anywhere for the holiday, remember to plan for hazardous conditions leave yourself plenty of extra time to get to your destination safely.

Drive safely out there.

Katie Alexander