Snow moved through southwest Montana today with 1-3″ accumulating. Most of the snow has ended, however areas of snow covered and icy roads will be an issue tonight. Areas of patchy, dense fog will also create icy spots and reduce visibility. the good news is this minor system helped to break up the inversions in western Montana, and air quality has improved slightly. Lows will fall into the 10s and 20s. Thursday will start out with areas of valley fog. Watch out for icy spots on the roads. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s for most of the state, 20s in the mountains. Sky conditions will be mostly sunny. Friday will start out partly cloudy, but a cold front will approach late in the day. Wind will pick up ahead of the front, and some gusts could top 30-40mph. Highs will warm above average into the 40s and 50s. Snow will spread through the state Friday night and Saturday. A coating up to a few inches are likely in the lower elevations, and some of the mountains could see up to 5-6″. Saturday will be blustery and colder, with highs in the 20s and 30s. Sunday, slightly warmer air will move in but the wind will increase and blow around the snow on the ground. Travel could be impacted with slippery roads and reduced visibility. Highs will be in the 40s for the plains, 20s and 30s in the valleys and mountains. Monday, a few areas of wet snow will continue. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s. A little warmup is possible on Tuesday and Wednesday before snow and colder temperatures hit for later next week and the weekend before Christmas. It looks like a lot of Montana will at least have snow on the ground for a White Christmas.

