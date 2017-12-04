

The first snowstorm of December is moving out after leaving several inches of snow for some and a cold wind for most of Montana. Snow was heavier farther south in Montana than northern Montana.

Some light snow will continue in the central mountains and through northeast Montana into Tuesday. The rest of the state will generally be cloudy, windy, and cold with lows in the 10s and 20s. The aurora borealis could be visible tonight as a high-speed stream of solar wind is headed toward Earth.

The Northern Lights could come down into Big Sky Country, but clouds will be an obstacle tonight. Tuesday will have some light snow in northeastern Montana early on, but most of the state will have increasing sunshine. Temperatures will remain cold in the 20s and 30s with west wind up to 35mph.

Grab the heavier jacket heading out the door! Beginning Wednesday, the weather across Montana will diverge with the plains warming up with a chinook wind while the valleys of western Montana will begin to see inversions trapping cold air. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 30s and 40s across the plains, but only in the 20s and 30s in the valleys. Thursday, that difference will become greater as chinook winds push the plains into the 40s to near 50, while the valleys will have little wind and cold highs in the 20s and 30s.

Story continues below



The inversions will continue into the weekend, while the plains of Montana stay relatively warm and windy. Looking long term, toward the latter half of next week, colder air and snow could potentially return state-wide.

Have a great day!

Curtis Grevenitz