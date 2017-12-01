WHITEFISH – Soroptimist International of Whitefish participates in the 16 days of activism to end gender-based violence every year.

This year they chose to focus on the #MeToo conversation that has taken the internet by storm after multiple celebrities and people in positions of power have been accused of sexual assault or harassment against female co-workers.

Between Nov. 25 until Dec. 10 the organization set up cut out women figurines around town with buttons that say “me too” on them. Last Saturday the group stood on corners around town with the cutouts to begin the 16 days of activism.

The buttons are available for people to take and wear to show that they have been a victim of sexual assault or harassment. The cutouts also have a note on them that advocates for those affected to share their stories on the organization’s website and blog they have set up for the 16 days.

Diane Yarus from Soroptimist International of Whitefish told MTN focusing on sexual harassment for the 16 days was a timely and important conversation that needs to be had.

“We place the shame on women so it’s things that hold in themselves and they just are told to be thankful that that harassment didn’t lead to something more violent and I think it’s time that we change that storyline and put the shame where it belongs which is on the harasser, not the harassed,” said Yarus.

Those figures are still up around town and the organization encourages people to grab a pin and tell their story.

MTN’s Jack Ginsburg