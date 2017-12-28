GREAT FALLS- A man who was charged with sexual intercourse without consent was denied a bail reduction on Wednesday.
Khalil Cornel Stinson’s bail will remain at $50,000.
The defense asked for the 21-year-old Stinson to be released on his own recognizance due to his lack of criminal history.
According to the state, due to the seriousness of the case, the $50,000 bail was appropriate.
Stinson is accused of raping a 14-year-old girl in October.
The state argued that third-party witnesses provide strong evidence for the state’s case.
Judge John Kutzman expressed concern about the seriousness of the case and protecting the community. He also considered whether Stinson is a flight risk.
He denied the motion to reduce the bail due to those factors.
Stinson has pleaded not guilty to the charge.