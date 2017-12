GREAT FALLS – A chase involving a stolen vehicle and the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office was called off Sunday morning due to danger.

According to Sheriff Bob Edwards, a vehicle was stolen near Hill 57 near the Valley View neighborhood early Sunday.

After a brief chase, officers ended the chase near Chowen Springs Loop.

Sheriff Edwards said deputies determined that continuing the chase would have been dangerous.

More details about the chase are expected to be released on Monday.