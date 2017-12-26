An insurance website has ranked Montana as having the worst drivers in the country.

The website www.carinsurancecomparison.com recently released an annual review that places Montana in first place in 2017 for the third time in four years.

Montana also garnered the top spot in 2014 and 2015.

The review used data in five categories – fatality rate, failure to obey, drunk driving, speeding and careless driving – gleaned from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

North Dakota came in at No.10.

Here’s how Montana landed at the top, according to the website:

Best Ranking: Careless Driving – 29th

Worst Ranking: Failure to Obey – 1st

Montana, not only finds itself on our Worst Driver list every single year, but it has been awarded first for having the worst drivers in the entire U.S. in 2014, 2015, and now again in 2017!

In addition to the huge jump from 10th to first since last year, Montana drivers are looking pretty bad in all five categories:

Failure to Obey (1st place) – Forty-one deadly collisions involved someone driving with an invalid license, 59 fatal crashes involved drivers ignoring traffic signals, and 114 people were killed in crashes due to neglecting to wear a seatbelt.

Fatality Rate (2nd place) – There were a total of 224 traffic deaths in Montana in 2015 alone, 32 more than the previous year, putting Montana at a rate of 1.81 fatalities for every 100 million vehicle miles traveled.

Drunk Driving (4th place) – Over 41 percent of Montana’s deadly collisions involved a driver impaired by alcohol.

Speeding (6th place) – Ninety-one fatalities on the road in this state were caused by motorists driving at speeds that were soon proven to be deadly.

Careless Driving (29th place) – The one decent ranking for this state involved a total of 15 pedestrians and pedalcyclists being struck and killed by a moving vehicle. Hardly something to celebrate.

Click here to read the entire review.