GREAT FALLS- A family in Sun Prairie lost their home after a fire broke out in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

According to Vaughn Fire Chief Jason McAllister, the call came in just after midnight.

Vaughn, Black Eagle, Gore Hill, the Montana Air National Guard, Sun Prairie, Manchester, Cascade County Sheriff’s Office and the Sally One food truck responded to the call.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the roof and the living room.

Story continues below



The home is unlivable due to extensive damage to the living room and the roof.

McAllister says that the fire was caused by the incorrect installation of the fireplace.

He also said that the Amelsberg family had recently moved into the home and the wood burning stove was the only source of heat they had.

A GoFundMe account has been created to help the family, which includes this overview:

We thank God everyone got out safe, and they were able save all the animals. They closed on their first house Dec. 15th 2017 and were so thankfull. The house wasn’t the nicest and needed work, but it was theirs. They spent their life savings on the down payment and moving. This meant the was very little under the tree this year, but they finally had a home they could call their own and were very happy. Then the house had a chimney fire Dec 26th. The next morning while trying go back to the house to see the damage, their truck quit. They find themselves with a uninhabitable home, a broken truck, a foot of snow on ground, in the middle of the subzero weather.