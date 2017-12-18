

GLACIER COUNTY- One unoccupied structure burned in the Route 8 fire in Glacier County on Sunday.

According to Incident Commander Carter Gallineaux, the fire was reported around 12:30 p.m. near BIA Route 8 and Starr School.

Several crews responded including the Chief Mountain Hotshots and the fire spread quickly due to powerful winds.

As of 5 p.m., crews were mopping up the area and no injuries were reported.

Story continues below



There is no official word on the cause of the fire but it started on the roadside and may have been sparked by a cigarette thrown out of a car.

Gallineaux said the initial size on the fire is an estimated 144 acres.