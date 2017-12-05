BILLINGS – The man who allegedly stabbed a downtown Billings coffee shop owner on Monday was arrested and charged on Tuesday.

Paul Steven Bixby Jr., 24, was charged with felony assault with a weapon for allegedly stabbing Coffee Tavern owner Larry Heafner Monday night.

Billings police reported Bixby and another woman entered the business to use the bathroom only. Heafner told them it was not available for non-customers.

After the two left, court documents state they made a scene and Heafner went outside to confront them.

Heafner reported Bixby was going to throw something at the window, and that’s why he went outside and told them to leave. That’s when Bixby became aggressive and spit at Heafner. Heafner told him to leave or he’d “kick his ass,” documents state. Bixby then spit in his face, so Heafner punched him.

Bixby then allegedly stabbed Heafner three times in the torso, nicking his colon. Witnesses identified the Bixby as the assailant. He was later located.

Bixby was found to have fresh blood on his clothing and hands. Police said he was extremely intoxicated.

During his contact with law enforcement, Bixby claimed the “guy” came at him when he walked out the door and he had to use the knife. Bixby later repeated his claim that “the guy attacked” him. Police arrested Bixby and transported him to the Yellowstone County Detention Facility.

Heafner underwent surgery on Tuesday morning and is now recovering.