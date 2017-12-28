BILLINGS- One of the men suspected of beating and beheading a Billings man during an attempted robbery in October also faces charges related to methamphetamine.

Court records show Jeffrey Haverty, 33, was arrested three days after the body of Myron Knight was discovered for absconding from probation on a criminal endangerment conviction out of Wheatland County.

At the time of his arrest, police patted down Haverty and allegedly found a pipe used to smoke methamphetamine in Haverty’s pocket.

The pipe contained residue that tested positive for methamphetamine, according to court documents.

Haverty was jailed on the new charge on Nov. 18, weeks before the deliberate homicide charge was filed Dec. 4.

Haverty’s co-defendant, Donald Cherry, was arrested Nov. 21, three days after Haverty’s arrest.

Court documents reveal that Haverty and Cherry, 31, met Knight the night of the murder at Montana Lil’s Casino.

Knight decided to leave with the men, but indicated to casino staff before he left that he was weary of the two men’s intentions.

Knight asked the staff to keep his casino winnings in case he were robbed and added that if anything happened to him, Cherry and Haverty were responsible.

The night of Oct. 26, Knight was bludgeoned and decapitated, according to court documents.

Knight’s body was discovered at what police described as a transient camp on the Billings West End.

Cherry’s girlfriend reported to officers that Cherry told her Haverty killed Knight when he discovered the victim only had $6. Haverty had intended to rob Knight, according to the woman’s report, and he became angry over the lack of money.

A state medical examiner said it was likely the victim was still alive when his head was removed.

It’s unclear whether the suspects were under the influence when they allegedly committed the murder, but court records indicate Haverty was using or possessing methamphetamine around the same time.

Haverty and Cherry are being held at the Yellowstone County jail on $500,000 bond.