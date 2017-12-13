GREAT FALLS-The man who was shot and killed by Great Falls police on Monday has been identified as Stacy C. Micheletti of Great Falls

Micheletti, 51 years old, was shot by police in the area of 10th Avenue North and 52nd Street and transported to Benefis hospital where he was pronounced dead.

GFPD chief David Bowen said on Monday that at about 10:30 a.m. officers were in the area looking for a man wanted for questioning related to an earlier incident.

When officers located the man, he brandished a weapon, according to Bowen, and was shot and killed. None of the officers were injured.

Story continues below



As is standard in such situations, the GFPD requested assistance from the Division of Criminal Investigation of the Montana Department of Justice. Bowen says that DCI officials have begun conducting interviews.

In accordance with Montana Code, R. J. (Dick) Brown, Fergus County Coroner, a civilian coroner, was called in and will assume the duties of Cascade County Coroner for this case and the required inquest.

Bowen declined to say what kind of weapon the suspect had and did not say how many times the man was shot.

The names of the officers involved have not yet been released; Bowen says that the officers directly involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave.

The GFPD said in a press release: “We recognize this is a difficult time for the officers involved, as well as our entire agency. We want each of them, and their families, to know how much we support them. As peace officers, taking a human life is something we pray we are never forced to do; however, in the course of our responsibilities, this may become necessary.”

According to the Montana Department of Corrections, Micheletti had convictions in Cascade County on charges of sexual intercourse without consent, burglary, and robbery.