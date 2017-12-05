GREAT FALLS – A Great Falls man pleaded guilty on Tuesday to starting a fire near Gibson Park last week.

William Patrick Walters pleaded guilty in Great Falls Municipal Court to one count of misdemeanor negligent arson.

The fire was reported at about 4:45 p.m. last Thursday along and near the railroad tracks that run between Gibson Park and the Riverside Railyard skate park.

Story continues below



The fast-moving fire was fanned by gusty winds, but was quickly contained and extinguished by Great Falls Fire Rescue.

Great Falls Police officers briefly closed a section of River Drive between the 6th Street North underpass and the Central Avenue bridge.

There were no injuries reported and no reports of any damaged buildings or structure.

Walters is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 11.

We have requested a booking photo from the county jail, but they have not yet been able to provide one.

1 of 5

MTN’s David Sherman