BILLINGS – A pair of suspects is behind bars at the Yellowstone County Jail for the murder of a man whose body was found decapitated and wrapped in carpet in a secluded area in West Billings last month.

Donald Ray Cherry, 31, and Jeffrey Glen Haverty, 33, face charges for the murder of Myron Wesley Knight, 41. The two men, who were identified by police on Friday, are expected to make their initial court appearances on Monday.

Knight’s body was found Nov. 15 near the intersection of S. 32nd Street West and Gabel Road.

Two men, who said they were trapping in the area, found the body wrapped in carpet.

An autopsy revealed Knight died from blunt force trauma. Court documents had not been filed as of Friday, so it’s unclear what events led to the murder.

The Yellowstone County Detention Center lists both Cherry and Haverty as being held on charges of deliberate homicide, with no bond amount set for those charges.

