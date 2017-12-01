WASHINGTON, D.C. – As the Senate continued debate Friday night on a Republican tax-reform, U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., released a fiery response in a video gaining traction on social media.

Tester held his copy of the 479-page bill that he received Friday, then pointed out one page with handwritten text in the margin. He said he had a hard time reading some of it and lamented the hasty push by Republicans to pass it.

Tester’s video has been retweeted and liked about 100,000 times by 7 p.m., including mentions from celebrities such as Alyssa Milano and Jimmy Kimmel. Critics also shared the video to complain about his rhetoric.

Story continues below



It’s like it’s the end of a movie and they have to wrap the plot up QUICK https://t.co/Vw6yyqedd4

— Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) December 2, 2017

Other Senate Democrats shared similar complaints on social media.

Montana’s other senator, Republican Steve Daines, spoke on the floor of Congress Friday in favor of the bill, using a much more measured tone. Daines had initially held out but changed his mind earlier this week after he said he obtained assurances the bill would contain tax cuts for “Main Street businesses.”