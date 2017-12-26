

TETON COUNTY-The Teton County Sheriff’s Office came to the rescue of an injured bald eagle on Saturday.

A Teton County resident notified the Sheriff’s Office of an eagle in distress that was in his hay yard.

Deputy Shane Dean contacted Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks, and they were able to rescue the eagle.

They believe the eagle sustained an injury to one of its legs.

The Sheriff’s Office said that the eagle will be taken to a secure facility where it will receive appropriate care.



-David Sherman reporting for MTN