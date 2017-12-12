HELENA – Starting Tuesday, volunteers will begin picking up the toys donated for the Toys for Tots drive in Helena. Trucks will make their way around the Capital City to the roughly 120 toy dropoff locations to pick up the toys for children in need.

The toys will be loaded up in the Salvation Army’s gym where the toys will be separated by gender and age group.

Toys For Tots Helena estimates they will have 5 toys per child and believe they will be handing out more than 10,000 toys this weekend.

Story continues below



Howard Mears, Toys For Tots Helena Coordinator, said the children won’t be with their parents when collecting the toys, but he can imagine the child’s reaction from the parent’s faces.

“What will happen is not unusual- seeing the tears start coming down their face and then, of course, that affects the shopper that is working with them. We have folks going out and before for long we will see tears all on the floor, it will dry up and happen all again,” said Mears.

This Saturday is when families in need will be able to pick up the toys at the Salvation Army.