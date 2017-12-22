

BUTTE-A small Butte company was honored Thursday for its commitment to safety.

The environmental consulting group TREC, Inc. earned the Health and Safety Achievement Recognition Program Award from the Montana Department of Labor and Industry.

The presentation was made at their office on South Montana Street for their high safety standards.

“A few years of no losses, so no injuries on the job, which is remarkable. They have a very demonstrable safety program, so you can look through their processes, see safety comments, safety minutes, a very clear commitment to safety for their staff,” said Administrator Eric Strauss with the Department of Labor and Industry.

Story continues below



TREC, Inc. Is the third Montana company to receive this award since 2009.

-John Emeigh reporting for MTN