BILLINGS — A pair of films shot in Montana will make their world premieres in 2018 on the big screens at the Sundance Film Festival.

The Sundance Institute recently made the announcement that the two films – “Wildlife” and “Dark Money” – will premiere in January.

“Wildlife” is based on the 1990 novel by Richard Ford, which is set in Great Falls.

According to the Sundance website, the film features a boy who watches his parents’ marriage fall apart after they move to Montana and his mother falls in love with another man.

The film is set in 1960 and features Jake Gyllenhaal and Carey Mulligan.

It’s the directorial debut for Paul Dano, who is known for his acting in films including “There Will Be Blood” and “Little Miss Sunshine.”

The film is in the U.S. Dramatic Competition.

The other film shot in Montana, “Dark Money,” is a documentary about the influence of money on the impact of dark money – legal political donations through nonprofits and other groups that allow donors to remain anonymous – on American elections.

“Montana is showing Washington D.C. how to solve the problem of unlimited anonymous money in politics,” according to the film’s synopsis on the Sundance website.

The film’s director and producers are both women – Kimberly Reed and Katy Chevigny – whose work has appeared on HBO, Netflix, CNN the Oprah Winfrey Show and other notable programs.

“A century ago corrupt money scarred Montana’s democracy and landscape, but Montanans voted to prohibit corporate campaign contributions,” states the film website. “Today, after the Citizens United ruling, dark money floods elections nationwide, but Montanans are standing up to stop history from repeating itself in a struggle that has the potential to change the way elections happen nationwide.”

The film festival begins Jan. 18 in Park City, Utah.

MTN’s Aja Goare