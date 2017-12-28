GREAT FALLS- Two people have entered pleas for an alleged armed robbery that happened several weeks ago.

Deanthony Jarvis Lewis pleaded not guilty to felony robbery, and misdemeanor obstructing a peace officer or other public servant.

Synova Renee Ervin pleaded not guilty to accountability to felony robbery.

Court documents say that the victims told police a man approached their car and asked for money. The victims drove away and noticed a vehicle following them.

The driver of the vehicle reportedly cut them off, and Lewis got out of the car and pointed a gun at them. Court documents allege that Lewis reached into the car and grabbed a purse, and took all of the cash from the wallet.

Their trials have been scheduled for April 26.