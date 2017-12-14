

GREAT FALLS- The C.M. Russell Museum received a grant on Wednesday to help keep a Russell tradition alive.

U.S. Bank awarded the Museum a grant to help pay for the 5th Grade Essay Contest.

Since 1970, 5th graders from all over Cascade County visit the museum for a tour in preparation for the contest.

Then on March 1st, the winners of the contest are named and they read their essay to event attendees.

The grant will help with the cost of bus transportation for the schools and other costs associated with the program.