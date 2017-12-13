

MISSOULA- University of Montana President Sheila Sterns has released the final draft recommendations to chop programs as part of an effort to save the school millions of dollars.

The report says “many programs will have to be reduced or discontinued for the University of Montana to operate within budget for 2018-2020 timeframe”.

This 12-page document has 40 recommendations made by the task force created to prioritize programs on campus. Now, there are many recommendations, but one that stood out was number 21.

The report says the dean should consider recommendations from the task force, which may include discontinuation or moratorium for several programs.

They recommend developing a plan regarding these programs’ academic home, their sustainability and interdisciplinary allies. A total of seven undergraduate programs fall under this recommendation.

Another recommendation that stood out was number 18, which recommends merging the School of Art and the School of Media Arts with the College of Visual and Performing Arts. The task force also recommends a review to see if the school can save money through a stronger connection of these programs.

The final decisions on program cuts are due to be determined by Friday, Dec. 15.

-Kent Luetzen reporting for MTN