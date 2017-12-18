

UPDATE 12:58 PM-At least six people are dead and dozens more injured following the derailment of a high-speed Amtrak train onto Interstate 5 near Tacoma, Washington.

Several cars left the track, with at least one landing upside-down below the interstate overpass.

A spokesman for the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department confirmed multiple fatalities on the train.

Several motorists were injured, but no fatalities were reported on the Interstate.

This was the first day for the Amtrak Cascades high-speed train on a new route parallel to Interstate 5 through Tacoma, Lakewood, and Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

Several ambulances were seen at the scene. The Washington State Patrol was on on-scene assisting with emergency operations.

WSP diverting traffic at DuPont. WSP aiding withbroad closure & getting assistance to scene. pic.twitter.com/fRw4uGNIVv — Trooper Brooke Bova (@wspd1pio) December 18, 2017

Washington State DOT said southbound I-5 had was backed up from the incident to Joint Base Lewis-McChord. The derailment closed southbound I-5. WSDOT is turning traffic.

The Pierce Co. Sheriff’s Office reported multiple cars had been struck by the derailed cars. Several people were injured but no motorists were killed.

