UPDATE (12:03 p.m.) – The Helena Public Schools announced Monday that bus routes 10 and 17 will not run Monday afternoon. All other Helena Public School District buses will run as normally scheduled.

For updates check the Helena Public School website.

HELENA- Helena Public schools delayed the start of school Monday after a storm dropped several inches of wet snow on the city.

District officials, in a news release, cited hazardous road conditions for the delayed start and bus cancellations.

According to the school district, classes at all schools will start at 10:00 a.m.

The district also canceled all morning bus routes. The following bus routes have been canceled for the day: 37, 6, 16, 23, 25, 15, 38, 34, and 10.

Helena Public Schools encourages parents to check their website, helenaschools.org, for updates on afternoon bus routes.