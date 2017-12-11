>

UPDATE (3:33 p.m.) – Great Falls police confirmed Monday afternoon that officers involved in a shooting Monday morning fatally shot a suspect.

GFPD, in a press release, said that officers were searching for a suspect wanted for questioning for an earlier incident. When the suspect was found, GFPD says he brandished a weapon so officers fatally shot him.

The suspect’s identity has not yet been released.

We previously reported that multiple agencies were involved in the incident, but Great Falls Police say there were multiple officers involved but all were from the GFPD.

No officers were injured during the incident and there is no further threat to the community.

Per protocol, the officers involved in the shooting have been placed on paid administrative leave.

GFPD Chief David Bowen requested the Montana Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation to lead the investigation. DCI has begun to conduct interviews and process evidence.

Once the investigation is complete, the case will be forwarded to the Cascade County Attorney’s Office, and a coroner’s inquest will be scheduled.

GREAT FALLS – A man who allegedly was armed has reportedly been shot by police in Great Falls.

It happened near 10th Avenue North and 52nd Street just before 10:30 a.m. on Monday.

Numerous officers from several agencies are at the scene investigating.

Police have blocked off 10th Avenue North from 57th Street to 38th Street.

There is no word yet on whether any officers have been injured, nor the current condition of the suspect.

An ambulance was seen seen leaving the area.

We have received several reports that nearby Morningside Elementary School briefly implemented “shelter in place” procedures, but do not yet know if that was related to the shooting.

Several people have also told MTN that a helicopter was seen circling the area just before the shooting.

The GFPD said in a press release: “We can confirm our officers have been involved in a shooting. As the incident scene is safe we are just getting the investigation started.”

Sgt. Jim Wells of the Great Falls Police Department declined to release any other details at the scene.

We will update you as we get more information.

