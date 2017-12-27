GLACIER NATIONAL PARK- A man visiting from Florida has died while snowshoeing in Glacier National Park.

Authorities say that park dispatch received a call from a commercial guide on Tuesday afternoon that a client had collapsed while on a guided snowshoe walk along Fish Creek Road.

Park rangers responded and continued CPR, already begun by the guide. Three Rivers Ambulance and A.L.E.R.T. Air Ambulance also responded to the scene.

Efforts to resuscitate the visitor were unsuccessful.

Story continues below



The 64-year-old man was visiting the park from Miami, Florida with family members.