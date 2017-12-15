HELENA- The Helena Police have announced a warrant for a suspect they believe is responsible for the “Aspect” taggings in downtown Helena.

Spenser Koley Love, 25, is wanted for Felony Criminal Mischief. The bond on the warrant is $25,000.

The first reported cases of the “Aspect” vandalism came in on Nov. 30. Police say more than 40 people are reported to be victims of the criminal mischief and say the likely felony charge is the result of the damage estimate and the number of instances and people impacted.

The tag was reported on various buildings and landmarks around Helena, including the Montana Club and Prospect buildings, the trolley on Last Chance Gulch and the Performance Square Mural.

Spenser Love is 5’11”, 156 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to Helena Police at 406-447-8461 or Helena Crimestoppers at 406-443-2000. Crimestoppers callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.