

HELENA- A Helena suspect is charged with attacking his girlfriend Thursday.

Cody J. Wells is charged with Felony Strangulation and two misdemeanors.

Charging documents say Helena Police were called to a residence on the 400 block of North Roberts Thursday afternoon to investigate an assault.

The woman told law enforcement officers the 23-year-old Wells allegedly slapped her, punched and strangled her multiple times, threw her against a wall and kicked her while she was on the ground.

Story continues below



Wells is alleged to have taken the victim’s cell phone away from her when she tried to call 9-1-1 for help.

Investigators noted the victim had injuries to her neck and lower back. They also saw damage to a wall in the residence.

Besides strangulation, Wells is charged with a first count of Partner/Family Member Assault and Tampering with a Communications Device.

Bond in the case has been set at $20,000.

#####