HELENA- A Helena suspect is charged with attacking his girlfriend Thursday.
Cody J. Wells is charged with Felony Strangulation and two misdemeanors.
Charging documents say Helena Police were called to a residence on the 400 block of North Roberts Thursday afternoon to investigate an assault.
The woman told law enforcement officers the 23-year-old Wells allegedly slapped her, punched and strangled her multiple times, threw her against a wall and kicked her while she was on the ground.
Wells is alleged to have taken the victim’s cell phone away from her when she tried to call 9-1-1 for help.
Investigators noted the victim had injuries to her neck and lower back. They also saw damage to a wall in the residence.
Besides strangulation, Wells is charged with a first count of Partner/Family Member Assault and Tampering with a Communications Device.
Bond in the case has been set at $20,000.
#####