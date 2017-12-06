MISSOULA – A Wednesday morning pursuit that began on the north side of Missoula ended with shots being fired in Lake County.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell said Wednesday that just before noon, Missoula Police attempted to pull over a black Ford Taurus that was seen driving recklessly around a Missoula-area residential neighborhood before the vehicle fled. The car headed west on I-90 and turning northbound on US Highway 93 towards Lake County, reaching speeds between 85 and 90 mph.

Bell says that after Missoula Police requested assistance from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office and Flathead Tribal Police, law enforcement called off the pursuit near Arlee in order to try and stop the vehicle using stop sticks.

A Tribal Officer later noticed the car passing in a no-passing zone near North Valley Dr. and began following the car northbound on Highway 93, before turning east onto graveled side roads north of St. Ignatius.

Story continues below



Once the pursuit hit Eagle Pass Trail in the Ninepipes area, Bell says a passenger presented a pistol and fired at the pursuing officers. The vehicle then stopped on Eagle Pass Trail where law enforcement then fired shots at the suspects before they surrendered.

No injuries have been reported in the incident.

The only occupants in the vehicle, two females, were arrested and taken to the Lake County Jail. Their names have not yet been released.

Flathead County Sheriff’s detectives are headed to the scene of the shooting to investigate the incident.