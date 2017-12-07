THREE FORKS – It’s hard to miss Wheat Montana’s giant silos outside Three Forks, but now with their partnership with Walmart, you’re going to see their sign a whole lot more.

The Montana-based company was chosen by the superstore to be part of a tour that has committed Walmart to purchase an additional $250 billion in American-made products.

“Wheat Montana was chosen as a company to highlight their effort to increase American jobs,” said Dean Folkvord, owner of Wheat Montana.

“Wheat Montana has a really long relationship with Walmart, going back 25 years,” said Phil Serghini, director of public affairs for Walmart. “They’re interesting, in that you start off with a very small business with Walmart and over time they’ve been able to grow their time and partnering with 1,200 Walmart stores across the country, which is huge for them and for us because they can grow their business and step up the business they do with Walmart.”

This initiative will be more than just adding more Wheat Montana products to Walmart shelves. It’s also a job creator.

“We have about 195 employees in our operation,” said Folkvord. “Walmart is the largest employer in Montana with about 4,800 employees. It’s neat to see that Walmart and Wheat Montana (are) creating jobs in Montana.”

“A study that was done with Boston Consulting estimated that it will create over a million jobs,” said Serghini of the initiative.

The job creation plan for American companies will continue through 2023.

You can visit a Wheat Montana deli in Three Forks, Missoula or Great Falls.

MTN’s Morgan Davies