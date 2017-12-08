MISSOULA – The Missoula Police Department is investigating the theft of a trailer and wheelchair belonging to a disabled veteran.

The veteran had received the wheelchair from the Wounded Warriors.

Missoula Police say a white Patriot 6 x 12 tandem axle trailer with double doors with Montana license plates number 491990B was taken from the 1600 block of Milwaukee Way Wednesday night between 9 p.m. and 11:30 a.m. Thursday



A tracked wheelchair from the Wounded Warrior Project was inside the trailer at the time of the theft.



If you have information about this crime, please contact Officer Eric Weber at (406) 552-6300 or Det. Sgt. Jim Klawitter (406) 552-6642.

MTN’s Melissa Rafferty