

WHITEFISH – Whitefish Mountain Resort opened last week, but they celebrated their official 70th birthday on Thursday by honoring the families of those who opened the resort in 1947.

Back on December 14, 1947, Ed Schenk, George Prentice and Lloyd Muldown — with the help of many others — opened Big Mountain to the public.

There were donuts and coffee to welcome skiers to the mountain before they took the 3,200-foot T-bar to the top, a lift ticket was only $2 and a burger ran you 25 cents.

Whitefish Mountain Resort unveiled a new plaque next to Chair One on Thursday to recognize the three men who opened the mountain and made it what it is today.

Just like back in 1947, there were donuts and coffee for skiers and snowboarders — and both Ed and George’s sons were there to see the presentation of the plaque.

“To see it actually up and displayed was pretty special and I know my dad would have been extremely proud of that,” Thomas Prentice said.

“Oh, I think it was great it let people know around here how the mountain started and how it became what it is today,” added Karl Schenk.

Karl and Thomas both shared some of their first memories here on Big Mountain.

“We would sit in the back of her old Pontiac coming up — we didn’t have any seats in the back, and my sister and I would be looking out the window waiting until we saw the lodge, and we would both be yelling ‘I see the ski lodge’,” Thomas recalled.

“And then the T-bar — I was so small I had to ride with a tall person and they had to put it behind their ankles to accommodate my shortness,” Karl told MTN News.

The Prentice family moved to New Jersey when Thomas was in third grade but he remembers hearing his dad always talking about wanting to move back to Whitefish.

“I would see the sparkle in his eye, I would see how passionate he was about the whole thing up here,” and Thomas also said that some of his father’s words stuck with him forever.

“I think that talk for one thing [it] got me thinking even when I was in third grade through high school — that man, as soon as I graduate I’m going to Montana, I am going back to Montana,” Thomas said.

And that’s just what he did, Thomas has been here on and off doing various jobs for years — anything from a ski patroller in the winter to a cook in the summer.

-Jack Ginsburg reporting for MTN News