WHITEFISH – Despite the lack of snowfall, several ski resorts across the state are getting ready to open, including Whitefish Mountain Resort which opened on Thursday.

“Opening day is like a holiday. If you live in a ski town this is one of the things you look forward to all year. It’s like Christmas morning when you were a kid, ” said Whitefish Mountain Resort spokeswoman Riley Polumbus.

Thursday marked the 70th opening day for Whitefish Mountain Resort with skiers and snowboarders arriving hours before the lifts started turning on Thursday morning to head up the face of Big Mountain. At times, the sun peaked through that classic Big Mountain fog that sits on top of the summit many days throughout the season.

One of the highly anticipated changes to the mountain this year was the relocation of Chair 5 to the East Rim. The resort invited some skiers who have deep roots in the town and mountain to be the first to ride.

Don Wood who was the first person to ride Chair 5 when it came to the mountain in 1981, was the first person to ride it Thursday in its new location. “It was an honor to be asked to and it was really quite a spectacular ride up, ” said Wood.

Tim Hinderman was also there to take the first chair up. He has been here since his Father, Karl Hinderman, a World War II veteran moved the family back to his hometown of Whitefish in 1955, eight years after the mountain opened.

“He grew up here and skied here then he was in the Tenth Mountain Division in World War II and then he was a contractor for the Strategic Air Command and taught survival training for a few years after the war,” Tim Hinderman said.

After resettling in the Flathead Valley, Hinderman created one of the first ski schools on the mountain and his son Tim continues that legacy with his work at the Flathead Valley Ski Education Foundation and a new museum coming to downtown Whitefish.

“We’re building a ski museum in Whitefish that kind of chronicles the history of the skiing in the area and at Big Mountain on Big Mountain before there was a resort here,” said Tim

It was a great 70th opening day at the resort with hopefully another 70 years in the future. The new ski museum will open next Friday right after the mountain shuts down for the day.

MTN’s Jack Ginsburg