A WINTER STORM WARNING is still in effect for much of Northwestern and Central Montana until Wednesday afternoon. Areas of higher elevation could see up to two feet of snow, while valley locations will receive up to 7 inches. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for parts of Eastern, Southwestern, and South Central Montana until Wednesday. Valleys will see snowfall levels of up to 4 inches, while higher elevations will get up to 10 inches. Due to snow, ice, and limited visibility, many roads across the state are hazardous to drive on. Exercise caution when driving, as even interstate highways have areas with snow cover and ice. Tomorrow evening, this snow will move South of us, and Thursday skies will clear up a bit. Overnight Thursday into Friday, another system will move in, bringing light snow for the end of the week. Another cold front moves through Thursday night, dropping temperatures for the weekend. After the front moves through, light snowfall and below-freezing temperatures will continue across Montana through the weekend. With this slow but steady stream of snowfall, it’s safe to say that this year we’ll have a White Christmas!

Have a good evening, and drive safely out there tomorrow!