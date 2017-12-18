Winter is Coming- Severe Weather and Snow

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect until Wednesday for parts of the Southern Rocky Mountain Front, Central Montana, and Eastern Montana. A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for the Montana Hi-Line and Northwestern Montana. Heavy snowfall and winds gusting up to 30 mph will result in low visibility and hazardous driving conditions, especially at higher elevations. Marias pass, Logan pass, and other mountain locations will see snowfall totals of a couple feet. AN AVALANCHE WATCH is in effect until Tuesday morning in Flathead Range, Whitefish Range, and Swan Range due to heavy snowfall and strong winds. Conditions are expected to worsen as more snow falls Tuesday. After this storm moves out of the area on Wednesday, more snow is on its way for us! Thursday and Friday, a weak system moves in which brings some snow flurries to parts of the state, and daily highs will not reach above freezing.

Stay safe out there!