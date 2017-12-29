

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for most of the state until Saturday night. Additionally, a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for parts of eastern and southwestern Montana until Saturday night. A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in effect for counties in northwestern Montana until Saturday afternoon.

This year, Big Sky Country has seen some intense weather. After severe wildfires this summer, 2017 is bidding us farewell with weather in the other extreme- snow. A winter storm has descended upon Montana, bringing heavy snowfall and extremely low wind chills. Snow will continue to fall through Saturday, finally clearing up early Sunday morning. Wind chills as low as 30 or 40 below zero are expected, especially in areas across the hi-line and eastern Montana. Currently, many roads and interstates are covered in snow and ice and have reduced visibilities due to blowing snow. Take care if you must travel this weekend, as road conditions will be very hazardous as this storm continues.

Have a fun and safe holiday this weekend! See you next year.

Katie Alexander