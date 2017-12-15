A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect Friday night into Saturday for parts of the state of Montana. This snowstorm will move across Southwestern Montana overnight Friday but will dissipate early Saturday morning. This winter storm will quickly move out of the area, but there is more ahead next week. Winds will pick up on Saturday and continue into Sunday, potentially causing blowing snow and some hazardous road conditions. While there won’t be a whole lot of accumulation, there is more snow on its way next week. Monday, another winter storm is headed our way, which may start as a mix of rain and snow, but turn to snow as temperatures drop. Again on Wednesday, we will see some more snow come through, right before the first day of winter on Thursday. Temperatures at the end of next week will drop considerably, with highs down into the single digits, and overnight lows below zero. With the expected cold, snow should stick on the ground into Christmas, along with a chance of snow on Christmas day. So a white Christmas is looking more likely.

Stay safe out there, and have a great weekend!