

HELENA- The Montana Department of Transportation says a historic bridge damaged by an overweight semi should reopen soon.

Crews completed a full inspection of the bridge last week.

According to a Facebook post, rail and bridge deck repairs were scheduled to happen the week after Christmas. But winter storms are slowing that work.

The Dearborn River “High Bridge” is located on Highway 434/435 about 18 miles south of Augusta.

The 120-year-old bridge has a weight limit of seven tons. A tractor-trailer carrying a 35-ton load crossed the structure on Dec. 12, causing the damage.

Officials have closed the bridge for safety until the work can be completed. While bridge work is being completed traffic is being rerouted through Highway 200.

The Pratt half-deck truss bridge was built in 1897, and has been placed on the National Register of Historic Places as it is one of the few bridges of its type left standing in the United States, according to MDT.