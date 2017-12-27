

HELENA- A Helena man accused of stealing candy from a grocery store is charged with two felonies.

Andrew J. Witham was arrested Tuesday evening and charged with Robbery and Criminal Endangerment.

Prosecutors allege Witham stole several bags of candy from clearance carts outside the North Montana Albertsons early Tuesday afternoon.

While attempting to leave the area, Witham is accused of driving his pickup truck toward a female witness who was trying to make him stop.

The 27-year old is also accused of putting his truck in reverse and nearly hitting a pair of individuals trying to enter the store.

He’s also accused of slamming his truck into several other vehicles in the grocery’s parking lot.

Helena Police say the incident was caught on video surveillance.

One witness identified Witham as the driver, while another witness was able to provide police with the truck’s license plate number.

He was located later Tuesday evening and taken into custody. Officers say he denied going to Albertsons.

Charging documents say Witham was out on bond from the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center for a burglary charge from earlier this month.

Witham allegedly broke into a pair of storage units on North Montana.

Bond has been set at $25,000.