

BILLINGS- More than a year after a man was found dead in Big Horn County, a Wyola woman has been charged with the murder.

Vernelle Badbear, 39, was arraigned Thursday in U.S. District Court in Billings on a single count of second-degree murder.

Badbear is accused of murdering Freman Bends, 38, who was killed at mile marker four on Highway 451 near Garryowen, according to court documents.

The murder happened on Nov. 4, 2016.

Story continues below



Badbear was charged with the murder in Crow Tribal Court days after the crime, but it took a year for the case to be filed in federal court.

A motive for the murder has not been released.

Badbear’s Facebook page shows her and Bends together with children, but their relationship is unclear.

The coroner would not comment on how long Bends had been dead before his body was found.

Badbear is in federal custody.

-Aja Goare reporting for MTN News