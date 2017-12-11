HELENA – At the Capitol Rotunda Monday morning, veterans were honored at the Wreaths Across America ceremony.

All 50 state capitals across the US participated in the ceremony.

The Wreaths Across America program aims to remember fallen US veterans, honor those who serve and teach children the value of freedom.

The Oro Fino Chapter and the Montana State Society Daughters of the American Revolution helped organize the event.

Chief of Staff for the Montana National Guard Brigadier, General Jeff Ireland, was the guest speaker at the ceremony.

“To see an organization like the Daughters of the American Revolution join with a national entity, Wreaths Across America, to bring this to Montana to allow us as Montanans to show our appreciation who currently serve and those who are no longer with us it is really a great opportunity to be apart of something that is much bigger than us,” said Ireland.

The wreath used in Monday’s ceremony will be replaced with a much larger version.

For more information on Wreaths Across America, click here.