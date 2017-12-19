HELENA- Wreaths Across America has provided more than 500 wreaths to Montana State Veterans Cemetery at Fort Harrison in Helena.

“The Wreaths Across America is just a way of honor all the veterans that have served in the past and are currently serving, its just a way to honor our veterans,” said Tom Hall, Cemetery Program Manager Fort Harrison.

On Saturday some 40 volunteers including the American Legion, the VFW and with Helena’s Boys Scouts Troop 207 helped place the wreaths.

The Boy Scouts built the racks for the wreaths. Wreaths can also be seen wrapping around the cemetery’s brick wall.

“We like to have a display like this to show much how we care. And the people really enjoy seeing it. We get a lot of really positive comments on this, and it’s just nice to thing to be a part of”, said Hall.

Hall said people continue to donate to the growing cause. People can pick a wreath in honor or memory of a loved one, or dedicate a wreath to a specific grave.

“We have a ton positive reactions the people really like it, especially since now the snow is starting to fall, it’s really festive looking,” said Hall.

Wreaths Across America is a national effort.