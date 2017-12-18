

BOZEMAN- Montana State University had a special graduate who received his honorary doctorate degree Saturday. That’s Dan Wenk, superintendent of Yellowstone National Park since 2011.

Wenk has worked closely with MSU, deepening the relationship between Yellowstone and MSU students with real-world experience in the fields of ecology, geography, geology and the social sciences.

“It’s an incredible honor. The recognition of the relationship between Yellowstone National Park and Montana State University is so fitting,” Wenk said. “Montana State truly is the university of Yellowstone, and to be able to be the superintendent and to foster that relationship and to work with the President, the faculty, the students is an honor for all of us at Yellowstone.”

Wenk manages more than 2.2 million acres, millions of visitors, a staff of 800, and an annual base budget of more than $36 million.