

GREAT FALLS- Next week Cascade County Commissioners will appoint two residents to the vacancies on the Zoning Board of Adjustments.

This board is unique from others because the five board members have decision-making power.

Eighteen applicants have applied for two open spots, which is very unusual for these types of positions.

Commissioner Jane Weber says they have concerns about applicants who have already formed an opinion on the Madison Food Park.

Friesen Foods LLC acquired approximately 3,018 acres of undeveloped real estate located several miles southeast of Great Falls. The project will include a processing plant for cattle, pigs, and chickens, and the related further processing facilities for beef, pork, and poultry.

Weber says it does not matter if the comments were for or against the proposed facility.

“What we have asked the planning board to do is to at least notify us because those comments generally go to the planning staff, who has already commented. We do not want to even see their comments. We just want to know whether they have already taken a stance. If they have, it is very likely the Commission will eliminate them for consideration because they need to come into the Zoning Board of Adjustments totally unbiased,” Weber said.

Weber asked a Cascade County attorney if this request was viable because if it were not, she would not have moved forward in looking into this.

This will also help the commissioners narrow the pool of candidates.

The other issue they discussed with the County Attorney is that the planning board, by statute, is required to be composed of people who live in the rural area.

“The Zoning Board of Adjustments does not have that state requirement, but we have typically done the same thing. The requests that they are going to be consisting are in the rural area,” Weber said.

The Commissioners will make their decisions at their next meeting, which is on Tuesday, January 9th.