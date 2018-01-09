

BILLINGS- A $1.4 billion pipeline to transport natural gas liquids from Eastern Montana to Kansas would be in service by the end of 2019 under a proposal by Tulsa-based energy company ONEOK Inc.

The Elk Creek pipeline would have the capacity to transport up to 240,000 barrels of natural gas liquids per day, from a terminal near Sidney to Bushton, Kan., 900 miles away. The pipeline would cross Montana, Wyoming. Colorado and Kansas.

The company says additional pumping facilities could expand the pipeline’s capacity to 400,000 barrel a day.

ONEOK President and CEO Terry Spencer said the new pipeline is critical to help producers meet natural gas capture targets, in effect across the Williston Basin.

Story continues below



Right now, North Dakota produces more than 400,000 barrels of natural gas liquids each day, including ethane, propane, and butane.

That production is expected to double by 2030.

Oneok currently operates a 37,000-mile network of pipelines transporting natural gas and natural gas liquids.

The firm also has processing plants and other facilities in the Williston and Permian Basins, as well as the Gulf Coast region.

-Jay Kohn reporting for MTN