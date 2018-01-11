HELENA-A defendant accused of robbing the Helena Sportsman’s Warehouse enters a change of plea in district court.

James D. Allen, Jr. pleaded guilty Wednesday to misdemeanor assault, felony criminal mischief, and felony theft. The charges were amended in accordance with a plea agreement Allen made with prosecutors.

While allegedly stealing a pair of sunglasses from the sporting goods store in October, Allen is accused of assaulting two employees who tried to stop him and damaging two vehicles and landscaping at the store while fleeing the scene in a stolen vehicle.

Allen will be sentenced next month.

Judge Mike Menahan released Allen on his own recognizance until then.